Cops involved in escape of illegal mining 'ringleader'

Neo "Tiger" Tshoaeli allegedly escaped from police custody after he was rescued from the disused Buffelsfontein mine.

It is after police conducted a week-long operation to extract over 200 zama zamas from the shaft.

Over 2000 have been arrested since last August, through the police's Operation Vala Umgodi.

More than 80 bodies have been retrieved.

Acting provincial police commissioner, Patrick Asaneng, says they realised “Tiger” had escaped while conducting a verification process.

"And that is when we started the investigation, and I want to say that the investigation is initiated, not as as complaint from other illegal miners, but because of the information that was brought to my attention. We cannot, as the South African Police Service, allow corrupt individuals and members in our midst.”









