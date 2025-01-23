Cops involved in escape of illegal mining 'ringleader'
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Police in the North West
Province have confirmed the involvement of SAPS officers in the escape of an
alleged illegal mining ringleader in Stilfontein.
Police in the North West Province have confirmed the involvement of SAPS officers in the escape of an alleged illegal mining ringleader in Stilfontein.
Neo "Tiger" Tshoaeli allegedly escaped from police custody after he was rescued from the disused Buffelsfontein mine.
It is after police conducted a week-long operation to extract over 200 zama zamas from the shaft.
Over 2000 have been arrested since last August, through the police's Operation Vala Umgodi.
More than 80 bodies have been retrieved.
READ: Suspected Stilfontein ringleaders expected in court
Acting provincial police commissioner, Patrick Asaneng, says they realised “Tiger” had escaped while conducting a verification process.
"And that is when we started the investigation, and I want to say that the investigation is initiated, not as as complaint from other illegal miners, but because of the information that was brought to my attention. We cannot, as the South African Police Service, allow corrupt individuals and members in our midst.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)
Show's Stories
-
Lawyers in KZN allegedly used AI to fake legal references
A Pietermaritzburg-based law firm is facing the music for allegedly usin...Stacey & J Sbu 3 minutes ago
-
Carol Ofori recalls her fun night out at the Tyla concert
" I think the best part of the concert was just the energy of the crowd....Carol Ofori an hour ago