KZN men sentenced to life for murder, kidnapping
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Two KZN men have begun serving life sentences for murder,kidnapping and robbery in uMnambithi.
Two KZN men have begun serving life sentences for murder,kidnapping and robbery in uMnambithi.
Saneliso Tshabalala and Lungani Ngwenya were sentenced in the Ezakheni Regional Court this week.
They were accused of breaking into a home in the area in March last year. They robbed two men before taking them to a nearby bridge.
KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says the victims were told to jump off the bridge. Kara says when they refused, they were stabbed.
READ: Suspects arrested for possession of firearms in Msinga
She says one man managed to escape. The other man did not survive.
"Both Tshabalala and Ngwenya were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for the housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 5 years imprisonment for each count of kidnapping.
The sentences were ordered to run concurrently with life imprisonment, and they were declared unfit to possess a firearm.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Couple expecting a baby find out they are half siblings
Life is all about perspective... even at the worst times, if you can fin...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 7 hours ago
-
Would you try this 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream?
We are uncertain how this might taste; it sounds more bougie than tasty...Danny Guselli 2 days, 7 hours ago