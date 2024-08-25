KZN men sentenced to life for murder, kidnapping

Saneliso Tshabalala and Lungani Ngwenya were sentenced in the Ezakheni Regional Court this week.







They were accused of breaking into a home in the area in March last year. They robbed two men before taking them to a nearby bridge.





KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says the victims were told to jump off the bridge. Kara says when they refused, they were stabbed.





READ: Suspects arrested for possession of firearms in Msinga





She says one man managed to escape. The other man did not survive.





"Both Tshabalala and Ngwenya were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for the housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 5 years imprisonment for each count of kidnapping.





The sentences were ordered to run concurrently with life imprisonment, and they were declared unfit to possess a firearm.



