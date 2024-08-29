KZN man sentenced for raping cousin

*Please be advised the following story about abuse may cause distress to some readers.

The Ezakheni Regional Court near Ladysmith heard the 21-year-old accused sexually assaulted his 11-year-old cousin in February last year during a game of hide-and-seek.

The young girl told her grandmother a few months later, and the relative was arrested by police.





KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says he has been sentenced to life imprisonment.





"The accused lived next door to the complainant and on the day of the incident, he and the complainant as well as some others were playing a game of hide-and-seek. The accused called the complainant into his room to hide there so that the others could not find her. While in his room, he raped her.

"Thereafter he let her go outside but threatened to hit her if she told anyone about what he had done. The complainant reported the incident to her granny a few months later. The police were called, and the accused was arrested.

"The accused was sentenced accordingly, and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm. Further, the court found him unfit to work with children and ordered that his name be listed in the National Register for Sex Offenders."





