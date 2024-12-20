Duo gets multiple life sentences for insurance murders

Mthofi Cyril Msipho and Nonhlanhla Cynthia Mbele were convicted by the Durban High Court of killing two of Mbele’s relatives and another person from her church between 2019 and 2020.





NPA KZN spokesperson, Natasha Kara, says 42-year-old Mbele took out funeral cover with Capitec Bank/Centriq Life Insurance for several family members and other people she knew.





"Between 15 July 2019 and 26 June 2020, Mbele colluded with Msipho (53), who in turn sought the assistance of others, to have her sister, Suzan Xolo, her brother-in-law, Thulani Mdlalose and fellow church member, Thamsanqa Mthembu killed. Following their deaths, Mbele lodged a claim with the insurer and was paid out."





Msipho is said to have arranged the hitmen who killed the two male victims.





Kara says Msipho was paid for his role.





The pair was arrested after an individual privy to their scheme alerted two family members that their lives were in danger.





"Mbele was sentenced to a further 45 years imprisonment for three counts of defrauding Capitec Bank and Centriq Life Insurance of over R300 000, adds Kara."





