KZN man nabbed for insurance fraud after brother’s death
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A 44-year-old man is expected in the dock later this month on charges linked to insurance fraud.
A 44-year-old man is expected in the dock later this month on charges linked to insurance fraud.
He allegedly impersonated his brother over a call and took out a funeral policy worth R100,000.
Officials say the man's brother was shot dead at his home in Mtubatuba two months later.
KZN Hawks spokesperson Sibu Ncane says the suspect tried to file a claim after the death.
READ: Woman killed in N2 cash heist
"It is alleged that the suspect then called 1Life Insurance again, using the same cell phone number, to make a fraudulent claim for R100,000.
"The insurance company became suspicious of the claim and reported the matter to the police, leading to the opening of a case of fraud at Durban North police station.
“The matter was then transferred to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further investigation. The potential loss to the insurance company was estimated at R200,000."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Taxi driver stops to help elderly man cross street
A video of a taxi driver getting out of his vehicle to help an elderly m...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
How to get an e-tag in 2025
Want to avoid the hassle of paying toll fees but you don’t know how to g...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago