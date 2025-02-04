KZN man nabbed for insurance fraud after brother’s death

He allegedly impersonated his brother over a call and took out a funeral policy worth R100,000.

Officials say the man's brother was shot dead at his home in Mtubatuba two months later.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Sibu Ncane says the suspect tried to file a claim after the death.





"It is alleged that the suspect then called 1Life Insurance again, using the same cell phone number, to make a fraudulent claim for R100,000.

"The insurance company became suspicious of the claim and reported the matter to the police, leading to the opening of a case of fraud at Durban North police station.





“The matter was then transferred to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further investigation. The potential loss to the insurance company was estimated at R200,000."





