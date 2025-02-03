KZN home to most illegal firearms
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
More illegal guns were found in KwaZulu-Natal
than in any other province during the festive season.
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola believes it is one of the reasons behind the province's high crime rate.
He briefed the media on Sunday about their festive season operations.
Masemola says police seized over 2,000 illegal and unlicensed firearms in the country - between October and mid-January.
KZN topped the list, followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.
"A total of 2,198 illegal and unlicensed firearms were seized and confiscated during operations. These include 1,731 handguns, 154 homemade guns, 211 rifles and 102 shotguns," says Masemola.
"Firearms remain a big problem in South Africa as most serious and violent crimes including murders were committed with the use of a firearm."
