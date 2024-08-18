KZN health to investigate Empangeni Clinic assault case

It's reported the nurse was allegedly attacked by a patient at the facility on Thursday.





Workers at the clinic downed tools on Friday accusing management of not prioritising their safety.





The department has condemned the incident.

Spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa, says the affected nurses have been receiving counselling.





"Faculty officers attended to the scene, and they restrained the patient. The matter was reported to the SAPS, officials from the clinic's mother hospital the Ngwelezana Hospital attended to the scene.





The patient is believed to have defaulted from her chronic medication. She was not arrested but was later taken home by her partner."





He says the department will engage with affected staff on Monday.









