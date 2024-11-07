KZN govt to present action plan to Ramaphosa
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The KwaZulu-Natal government has developed a strategy to address some of the province's key challenges.
The KwaZulu-Natal government has developed a strategy to address some of the province's key challenges.
The executive council will present the action plan to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Durban on Thursday.
The plan focuses on improving service delivery, reducing poverty, and growing KZN's economy.
The Government of Provincial Unity has outlined exactly how it plans to achieve these goals, which align with the national government's priorities.
READ: Ramaphosa congratulates Trump on election win
The Presidency says Ramaphosa will meet with Premier Thami Ntuli and other executives in Musgrave on Thursday afternoon.
The Presidential eThekwini Working Group will then update Ramaphosa on the progress made in tackling challenges like service delivery.
Community members will discuss their issues during a face-to-face meeting with Ramaphosa in Umgababa, on the south coast, on Friday.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Photographer captures Durban beach rescue of tourist
We rarely take time to recognise the heroes of our beaches, our lifeguar...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Couple find wallet at airport and restore our faith in humanity
The spirit of humanity, kindness, and goodwill is alive and well.Carol Ofori 2 hours ago