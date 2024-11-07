 KZN govt to present action plan to Ramaphosa
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

KZN govt to present action plan to Ramaphosa

Updated | By Noxolo Miya

The KwaZulu-Natal government has developed a strategy to address some of the province's key challenges. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa
GCIS

The executive council will present the action plan to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Durban on Thursday. 

 

The plan focuses on improving service delivery, reducing poverty, and growing KZN's economy. 

 

The Government of Provincial Unity has outlined exactly how it plans to achieve these goals, which align with the national government's priorities. 


READ: Ramaphosa congratulates Trump on election win

 

The Presidency says Ramaphosa will meet with Premier Thami Ntuli and other executives in Musgrave on Thursday afternoon. 

 

The Presidential eThekwini Working Group will then update Ramaphosa on the progress made in tackling challenges like service delivery.

 

Community members will discuss their issues during a face-to-face meeting with Ramaphosa in Umgababa, on the south coast, on Friday. 


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.