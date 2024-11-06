Ramaphosa congratulates Trump on election win

Trump, who was first elected in 2016, has passed the 270-vote threshold to become the 47th president of the North American country.

The Republican candidate has already secured 276 of the electoral college votes compared to Democrat Kamala Harris' 223.





In his congratulatory message on Wednesday afternoon, President Ramaphosa said he was looking forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between South Africa and the US in all domains of cooperation.

"In the global arena, we look forward to our Presidency of the G20 in 2025, where we will work closely with the US who will succeed us in the G20 Presidency in 2026."





