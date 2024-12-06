KZN govt, long-distance drivers meet over permit saga

Efforts are being made to bring stability to the industry through talks which began in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Ntuli says the issuing of permits topped the agenda.

"We have agreed that it is important that we consult even those who are part of the challenges so that we find a way forward. It is important that we bring KwaZulu-Natal to its no stability so that commuters will not have problems."

Ntuli and Transport MEC Sboniso Duma met with non-striking groups to discuss solutions.





READ: Police hunt for taxi operators blocking Durban roads

Earlier this week, disgruntled association members blocked the N3 and some routes in Durban in protest over licence issues and Operation Shanela impounding minibuses.

KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says more than 4,000 permits are waiting to be collected.

"There are taxi operators from the Durban Long Distance Association that have produced the necessary documents, certificates of roadworthiness of vehicles. They have produced PRDP for the driver indicating that the driver is qualified, but we have asked them to present a rank stand from the municipality indicating that there is a stand available for the taxis."

The meeting will continue on Friday.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)