KZN govt to focus on climate-resilient designs

Ntuli spoke in the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

"Capacity building programmes on climate risks and disaster management are being done. As a long-term measure, resilience infrastructure development and the use of climate resilience in roads, bridges, and buildings are being considered."

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has put together a panel comprising experts that will focus on minimising the risks of extreme weather patterns across the country.

It briefed the media in Centurion.





One of the panellists is Puseletso Mofokeng, a forecaster.

"About 24 years’ experience in metrology, he's a meteorologist and a senior forecaster with the South African Weather Service.





"In his 24 years of experience, he spent about 18 of those on weather forecasting and the rest of the years were spent on weather observations, data collection, quality control, analysis and interpretation," said the weather's office's Oupa Segalwe.

"He is one of the four team leaders at the South African Weather Service national forecasting office, and they are tasked with forecasting weather across the country."

