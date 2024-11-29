KZN govt to focus on climate-resilient designs
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says the government has stepped up its efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change in the province by focusing on climate-resilient designs.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says the government has stepped up its efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change in the province by focusing on climate-resilient designs.
Ntuli spoke in the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.
"Capacity building programmes on climate risks and disaster management are being done. As a long-term measure, resilience infrastructure development and the use of climate resilience in roads, bridges, and buildings are being considered."
Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has put together a panel comprising experts that will focus on minimising the risks of extreme weather patterns across the country.
It briefed the media in Centurion.
READ: KZN to establish climate change and sustainability council
One of the panellists is Puseletso Mofokeng, a forecaster.
"About 24 years’ experience in metrology, he's a meteorologist and a senior forecaster with the South African Weather Service.
"In his 24 years of experience, he spent about 18 of those on weather forecasting and the rest of the years were spent on weather observations, data collection, quality control, analysis and interpretation," said the weather's office's Oupa Segalwe.
"He is one of the four team leaders at the South African Weather Service national forecasting office, and they are tasked with forecasting weather across the country."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
The Big Walk Anthem: Help us find the soundtrack for ECR!
We’ve got some exciting news! In the lead-up to the 2025 Big Walk, we’re...Stacey & J Sbu 12 minutes ago
-
Things you need in your hand/man bag
Stacey Norman’s guide to bag essentials. From tissues to tech, here’s wh...Stacey & J Sbu 43 minutes ago