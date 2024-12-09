KZN flagged for acute malnutrition among kids
Updated | By Bulletin
The Democratic Alliance says urgent
intervention is needed after it was revealed that in the past two years, over
1,400 children died from starvation in South Africa.
The information was extracted from the District Health Information System and revealed by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi in response to a parliamentary question from the party.
KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, and Gauteng have been flagged for the acute malnutrition figures.
The party says Motsoaledi also confirmed that newborn mortality rates and stillbirth rates have shown little decline.
"The Department of Health must strengthen its links with community outreach programmes to reach and assist as many malnourished children as possible to prevent further complications," said DA’s Michele Clarke.
"The DA will submit further written questions to determine the success and possible blind spots."
