KZN father, son arrested for series of murders
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
A man and his son have been taken into custody as KwaZulu-Natal police work to link them to multiple murder cases.
It's after a body was recovered from a demolished pit latrine in Ndwedwe on Thursday.
SAPS provincial spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says earlier this week, they arrested a 25-year-old man on an unlicenced firearm charge.
He says further investigations revealed that he was the last person to be seen with a local missing man.
"Shrewd investigations uncovered that the suspects allegedly killed the 29-year-old man and dumped his body in a pit latrine before demolishing it. On Thursday, a search was conducted and a decomposing body was recovered.
"The two suspects are also linked to two murder cases; that of a security officer who was killed in May this year and was found dumped on the road tied with a rope, as well as the January 2021 murder of a man who whom they allegedly stabbed before dumping his body on the street, few meters away from their home.
"Investigations are ongoing to verify the details around the suspects' alleged involvement in the murder of a pregnant woman whom they allegedly killed in Umlazi."
They're due to line up in the Ndwedwe Magistrate's Court on Monday.
