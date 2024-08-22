KZN brothers given life terms for vigilante murder

Zenzele, Mthandeni and Lindani Zwane were found guilty of killing Simphiwe Zondo two years ago.

They had suspected him of stealing from their home and beat him with a sjambok and other objects.

His body was found the following day near his attackers' Emcitsheni home.

The brothers were sentenced in the Ezakheni Regional Court on Wednesday.





KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says he died from a head injury as well as injuries caused by the sjambok.

"The brothers were sentenced to a term of life imprisonment each, and the court declared them unfit to possess a firearm.

"The NPA welcomes the successful finalisation of this matter, and we commend the work done by the prosecution and the police. Members of the public are discouraged from taking the law into their own hands. They should seek the assistance of law enforcement authorities instead."





