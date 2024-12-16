KZN family killed in N3 crash to be laid to rest
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A KwaZulu-Natal woman and her four children,
who lost their lives in a horrific crash, will be laid to rest in Folweni on
Monday.
The Gumede family was travelling towards Harrismith when their car collided head-on with a truck on the N3 last week.
KZN Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
READ: Five killed in multi-vehicle crash near Empangeni
"As the department, we have made a decision to assist the family. May the following departed souls rest in peace: Ms. Nonzuzo Gumede, Samkelo Gumede, Mpendulo Gumede, Mnqobi Gumede, and Nqobile Gumede.
The funeral will be held at the Umkhasandoda Sports Ground on Monday morning.
