 KZN family killed in N3 crash to be laid to rest
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

A KwaZulu-Natal woman and her four children, who lost their lives in a horrific crash, will be laid to rest in Folweni on Monday. 

Supplied

The Gumede family was travelling towards Harrismith when their car collided head-on with a truck on the N3 last week.

KZN Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

"As the department, we have made a decision to assist the family. May the following departed souls rest in peace: Ms. Nonzuzo Gumede, Samkelo Gumede, Mpendulo Gumede, Mnqobi Gumede, and Nqobile Gumede.

The funeral will be held at the Umkhasandoda Sports Ground on Monday morning. 

Show's Stories

