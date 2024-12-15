Five killed in multi-vehicle crash near Empangeni

A truck, bakkie, and two cars collided on the N2 near Empangeni on Sunday morning.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Craig Botha, the spokesperson for KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service, says three people were injured.

READ: One killed in Durban after car plunges off M13 bridge

"Paramedics immediately attended to a critically injured patient and two seriously injured patients on the scene, providing advanced life support intervention. These patients were subsequently transported to a nearby hospitals.

"Tragically, five occupants succumbed to fatal injuries prior to the arrival of the emergency services."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)