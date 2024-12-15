Five killed in multi-vehicle crash near Empangeni
Updated | By Newswatch
Five people have lost their lives in a
multi-vehicle crash in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
A truck, bakkie, and two cars collided on the N2 near Empangeni on Sunday morning.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Craig Botha, the spokesperson for KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service, says three people were injured.
"Paramedics immediately attended to a critically injured patient and two seriously injured patients on the scene, providing advanced life support intervention. These patients were subsequently transported to a nearby hospitals.
"Tragically, five occupants succumbed to fatal injuries prior to the arrival of the emergency services."
