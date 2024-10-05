KZN Education probes alleged bullying at Pinetown school

A video circulating on social media, shows two boys repeatedly slapping another learner inside a classroom in Thabela High School.







It's unknown when it was taken.





An investigative task team was dispatched to the school yesterday.





Education's Muzi Mahlambi says counselling has also been offered to the student involved.





" We want a report from the school as to what disciplinary action they have taken against the boys. The Head of Department will take drastic measures."



