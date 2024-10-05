KZN Education probes alleged bullying at Pinetown school
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The KZN Education Department has launched an investigation into an alleged bullying and assault incident at a Pinetown school.
The KZN Education Department has launched an investigation into an alleged bullying and assault incident at a Pinetown school.
A video circulating on social media, shows two boys repeatedly slapping another learner inside a classroom in Thabela High School.
It's unknown when it was taken.
An investigative task team was dispatched to the school yesterday.
READ: Gwarube hoping education budget crisis can be averted
Education's Muzi Mahlambi says counselling has also been offered to the student involved.
" We want a report from the school as to what disciplinary action they have taken against the boys. The Head of Department will take drastic measures."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Are you a skilled worker looking to move to SA? This visa reform is for you
The new immigration policy is aimed at attracting skilled workers and bo...Stacey & J Sbu 21 hours ago
-
Woman finds the strength to keep out robbers
Sometimes you can surprise yourself with the amount of strength you have...Danny Guselli 22 hours ago