KZN disaster teams on standby amid disruptive weather warnings

The Department of Cooperative Governance in KZN warns residents in the south about a cold front that is passing over on Thursday.

This brings with it strong southerly to south-westerly winds.

The South African Weather Services has issued two level two warnings for Thursday and Friday on the coastal routes.

Damaging winds and waves are expected between Port Edward and Kosi Bay today.





Strong winds are expected to continue between Port Edward and Durban on Friday.

KZN Cooperative Governance spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says wind gusts can reach up to 70-80 km/h.

"These strong winds could lead to localised disruption to beachfront activities. Potential damage to homes and temporary structures. Challenges for small boats, which may take on water or capsize and temporary issues in small harbours and ports."

"We strongly advise residents to secure their homes and belongings. Small boat owners should avoid going out to sea, and beachgoers are urged to stay away from the water during this period."





