KZN disaster teams on standby amid weather warnings

"According to the weather service, a level warning severe is in effect today with expectations of damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours in the southern parts of the province," said the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs’ spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila.

Areas that will be affected include Jozini, Mandeni and Mvoti, Abaqulusi, Big Five Hlabisa Hlabisa, Big Five Hlabisa Hluhluwe, eDumbe, Jozini, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, Umvoti, uPhongolo, Ray Nkonyeni.

Mzila warned residents to take extra care as roads, settlements, and low-lying areas could be flooded.

"Strong wind possibly causing trees to block major roads, excessive lighting which could pose a danger to both humans and livestock."

