DA clears Bluff councillor in letter saga

It follows an accusation against Bluff councillor Zoe Solomon, who allegedly signed a proof of address letter with false information.

The letter was apparently to help an alleged criminal secure bail.

News24 reported that Solomon was facing a criminal investigation as a result.

The DA launched its own investigation into the incident over the weekend.

It says it found that the Ward 66 councillor acted in good faith.

However, the party argues the system places excessive responsibility on councillors, who cannot be expected to verify the hundreds of requests they receive daily.

Speaking on the matter, Solomon said the allegations against her are untrue.





Solomon said she received a distressing phone call from police threatening to arrest her.





"It was just intimidation, shouting, 'You are giving someone a fake proof of address you. You have fake proof of address for somebody who does not live in your area. You are not allowed to write proof of address for people outside of your area’.

"All three of those accusations are completely incorrect. The person did live in the area. We are allowed to write a proof of address for each other if people approach us, and it is not fake."

She said the ordeal had left her traumatised.

"By the time I got off the phone, my throat was completely closed. I was very traumatised because I expected them to arrive at the gate and drag me off, which means I will wait until Monday to appear in court. I was extremely traumatised. I went from the trauma to such deep sadness and melancholy because they believed it."

The NPA in KZN says it's aware of the claims and will comment in due course.