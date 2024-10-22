KZN disaster teams on high alert amid severe weather

The South African Weather Service has warned of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential flooding.

The department’s Senzelwe Mzila has urged residents to exercise caution, especially on the roads, as the adverse weather poses significant risks.

"The heavy rains that commenced on Sunday have already resulted in the flooding of several roads and major disruption of traffic in major cities such as eThekwini,” Mzila said.

"Although no major incidents have been reported so far, residents are advised to heed the weather warning issued by the weather service."

