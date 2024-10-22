Officials assess storm damage in eThekwini, more rain expected

The municipality says at least 50 informal structures in Durban's Cato Crest and Clairwood areas were damaged or destroyed.

The city's spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says some residents in Cato Crest were taken to hospital.

"Cato Crest and Clairwood are reported to have been affected with a few incidents reported. In the Cato Crest area, seven informal structures were affected, with three destroyed. This was because of trees falling on these structures. Disaster management is currently on site and assessing the situation and damages."

The province is currently under a severe thunderstorm and hail warning.

The SA Weather Service says strong winds may cause damage to infrastructure and property in most parts of KZN on Tuesday.

Forecaster Thandiwe Gumede says only the extreme northeastern parts are exempt from the Yellow level 4 alert.

"We are still expecting an 80 percent chance of showers and thundershowers across the entire province. We only have one alert, possibly being accompanied by excessive lightening and heavy downpours. On Wednesday, we are expecting 60% of showers and thundershowers over the north-eastern parts of KZN."

KZN Cogta has urged communities in low-lying areas to move to higher ground. Disaster teams are closely monitoring the weather and are standing by to provide assistance.