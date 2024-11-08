KZN courts go virtual

A virtual court project has been rolled in every court in the province.





Justice Minister Thembi Simelane and Deputy Minister Andries Nel visited the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday morning to assess the implementation of the Virtual Remand Detainee Project.





They and reporters were ushered into court 12 where proceedings were well underway, but with no one in the dock.





The suspect could instead be seen on a large flat-screen TV mounted on the courtroom wall as he appeared via video link from Westville Prison.





There were a few minor connectivity glitches, but these were quickly resolved, and the matter was swiftly postponed.





Afterwards, Simelane said access to justice had been enhanced.





"Which is what really is our mandate as the Department of Justice. But to carry that mandate without worrying about safety, without reduction of costs and without maximising and making sure that the system is efficient would also not be an ideal situation."





Provincial Head of Justice the Department, Pat Moodley, says each court in KZN has one room equipped with the system.





She says there are plans to acquire more equipment when funds become available.





"I do want to say that this project is being rolled out nationally."





