8 nabbed with police uniforms, firearms to appear in court

Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says they received a tip off from a member of the public, who spotted the suspicious-looking group driving around the town.

He says their team carried out a stop and search

"Police found three firearms, several rounds of ammunition, and pieces of police uniform including a bullet resistance vest. All serial numbers were filed off. The serial number of the bullet resistance vest indicated that it belongs to police in Vryburg, North West."

The suspects aged between 29 and 55 years will appear in court soon.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)