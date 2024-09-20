KZN court grants five ‘extortionists’ bail

The accused, who appeared in the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court, allegedly threatened complainants in August, claiming work would not proceed at the construction site unless they were hired.





KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara says they were each granted bail of R10,000.

"Bail was set at R10,000 each with the following conditions: They must not communicate with any state witnesses either directly or indirectly.

"Upon payment of bail, they must relocate to their respective verified alternate addresses. They must report to their nearest SAPS police station once a week.”





