Five construction mafia suspects to appear in KZN court

The group aged between 28 and 44 was arrested in Pietermaritzburg at the weekend.





Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says they stormed a site where a bridge is under construction and disrupted work within uMsunduzi Municipality.





"On arrival at the scene, police arrested the five suspects and they were duly charged for intimidation as well as the disturbance of a construction site."





"The five suspects, aged between 28 and 44 years old, will appear in the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 26 August 2024."





Last week, Public Work and Infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer addressed locals who had protested peacefully at the Thembalethu Heritage Building site, wanting to be included in the R100 million refurbishment project.