KZN ‘construction mafia’ gang to remain behind bars
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Suspects believed to be part of a so-called construction mafia in Msunduzi will spend another week behind bars.
Suspects believed to be part of a so-called construction mafia in Msunduzi will spend another week behind bars.
he group was back in the Camperdown Magistrate's Court on Monday following their arrest about a week ago.
They are accused of disrupting the construction of a bridge in Pietermaritzburg and intimidating workers.
A power outage brought court proceedings to a halt.
READ: Five construction mafia suspects to appear in KZN court
"The case was remanded to 9 September 2024 for a bail application," says KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.
Meanwhile, the provincial Public Works department says construction has resumed at eight protest-hit government projects in Pietermaritzburg.
Community members demonstrated at the various sites, demanding employment.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Expat shares how he rented an old man in Japan
A service in Japan allows people to rent an old man for companionship; y...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
Three people on SA roads who are making people smile
We could all learn something from these guys; a road worker and two traf...Danny Guselli 9 hours ago