KZN ‘construction mafia’ gang to remain behind bars

he group was back in the Camperdown Magistrate's Court on Monday following their arrest about a week ago.

They are accused of disrupting the construction of a bridge in Pietermaritzburg and intimidating workers.

A power outage brought court proceedings to a halt.





"The case was remanded to 9 September 2024 for a bail application," says KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.

Meanwhile, the provincial Public Works department says construction has resumed at eight protest-hit government projects in Pietermaritzburg.

Community members demonstrated at the various sites, demanding employment.





