KZN communities urged to support families of fallen police o

KZN communities urged to support families of fallen police officers
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
KZN communities have been urged to lend a hand to families who lose relatives in the line of duty.
On Thursday, the SAPS held a golf day to raise funds for their Education Trust.
It finances the schooling of children of police officers who die while on duty across the province.
During the SAPS KZN excellence awards at the Durban ICC yesterday, provincial police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi acknowledged the fallen heroes.
" In the previous financial year, police in KZN lost a total of nine officers in the line of duty.
READ: Mkhwanazi: Cops at multiple crime scenes a day ‘no longer surprise’
'Seven of them were shot at by criminals, one member died while he was trying to escape danger and he fell into a ditch and broke his neck. The other one was hit by a truck when she was attending to a road accident."
Mkhwanazi says police officers continue to be killed by illegal guns carried by criminals used to torment communities.'
" We refused to be lectured by people who've never set foot on the streets. Police officers have been issued with tools of the trade, however if a suspect challenges the law by attempting to shoot at the police, police officers must act with speed and discharging that shot accurately to a criminal is what we expect, don't miss it."
