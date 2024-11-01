Cops at multiple crime scenes a day ‘no longer surprise’

He was addressing the men and women in blue at the KZN excellence awards at the Durban ICC on Friday.





"One day can be total havoc and the following day absolute harmony. Multiple crime scenes a day are no longer a surprise in this province, however, police officers always brave the storm."





He says with the number of crimes police must deal with in the 2023/24 financial year has been eventful.





"A total of 151 mass murder incidents where two or more people were killed in one incident were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal during the year under review.





“Three hundred and eighty people were murdered in those incidents and police were successful in arresting 67 suspects.





"The killing of famous musician Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane in February last year put the police in KwaZulu-Natal under the microscope."