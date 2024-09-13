KZN Cogta wants answers on 'explosive' eThekwini corruption claims
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The Department of Cooperative Governance in KZN has written to eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba about allegations of maladministration in the city.
Since July, the city's been under a section 154 intervention which is meant to provide provincial government support to the metro.
The department’s spokesperson Senzo Mzila says MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi's concerned about the allegations.
READ: DA claims eThekwini wards in by-elections
"These reports, some from whistleblowers, allege fraud, corruption, maladministration and non-compliance within the eThekwini metro.
The MEC views the eThekwini metro as the province's crown jewel. The MEC has forwarded these nine detailed allegations, together with explosive annexures, to the mayor in the hope that the mayor will respond to the MEC in the timeframe requested."
