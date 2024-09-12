DA claims eThekwini wards in by-elections

The party clinched 91% of the ballots in Umhlanga's Ward 35 and 92% in Durban North's Ward 36. The DA won Ward 33 with 80.56% of the votes.





The party took 98.70% of the votes in KwaDukuza's Ward 6.

Thousands of residents came out to make their mark in the polls on Wednesday in the fiercely contested uMhlanga area after DA councillor Nicole Bollman resigned to take up a position as an MP.





Riad Andrews, who now lives in Joburg with his family, said he flew to Durban last weekend to vote.

"It's because of the community and the area we live in. I'm happy to release that I voted for [ActionSA's] Saul Baskin because he's a resident of the area and a businessman as well.

He knows what he wants to be done here, and he has a plan. This is not about politics. It's about the community and the area."

Another Ward 36 resident said he hopes they'll curb crime by dealing with non-functioning streetlights.

"Most of the streetlights are off, and I don't think it feels good. I feel threatened."





