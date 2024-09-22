KZN Cogta MEC calls for caution as bad weather persists
KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has urged residents and motorists to refrain from unnecessary travel in the province until weather conditions improve.
The N3 Toll Concession says the route between the Tugela Toll Plaza and Harrismith remains a no-go zone, as rescue and recovery specialists work to clear a 30km traffic backlog.
Vehicles including trucks are being cleared after motorists were left stranded for more than 24 hours in the snow.
Buthelezi says provincial disaster management teams have also been working with social partners to provide relief to affected communities.
"The warning is still that people must stay at home for the next few days up until we can see the weather improving. The climate change and the conditions it brings upon us is a reality."
The SA Weather Service has urged people to take extra precaution when driving or walking as melting snow can make road surfaces slippery. Weather forecaster Luthando Masimini says the cold conditions KZN has been experiencing are likely to continue until Monday.
"For Tuesday, there's only a 30 per cent chance of isolated thundershowers over the southern parts of KZN. Generally, it should be partly cloudy and warm. Still, there will be some cool possibly cold areas on the western escarpment once again."
