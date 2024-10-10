KZN Cogta MEC backs Msunduzi's metro hopes

He says the municipality's been working hard to get its house in order.





"As KZN Cogta, we support Msunduzi to become a metro, we believe that they are financially stable, the governance structure is in place and we think they have done alot of improvment to obtain clean governance."

Buthelezi was speaking yesterday, after an oversight visit by parliament's portfolio committee on Cogta, led by chair, Zweli Mkhize.

The Municipal Demarcation Board said last month that it was researching the possibility of establishing a new metro in Umgungundlovu. Board chairperson, Thabo Manyoni says merging uMsunduzi with Richmond is up for consideration. " It will make it easy and have a coordinated effort for the

two municipalties, instead of having the municipalities working seperately. There is a positive but there will be challenges. The capacity of two municipalites to work as one unit. Matters pertaining to government, pertaining to leadership they might have."