ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya wins Tshwane mayoral battle

She secured 122 votes during Wednesday's council sitting, defeating the former mayor, the DA’s Cilliers Brink, who received 86 votes.





Moya, previously the deputy mayor, was backed by the ANC and other political parties after Brink was removed in a no-confidence motion earlier.





After taking the oath, Moya was officially sworn in as mayor.





In her acceptance speech, Moya said her focus would be on reforming service delivery in the city.





“The anxiety and political instability that has plagued this city is not lost on me. But, my vow today is to put the politics of the past behind us and bring stability to the city we call home.





READ: Cilliers Brink axed as Tshwane mayor





I am not an ActionSA mayor or a mayor from any other party for that matter. I am not a mayor of one community or demographic. I am a mayor for all four million residents of Tshwane, and on that point I am non-negotiable.”





Moya lamented what she described as the growing divide between the affluent and the disadvantaged, which, she said, had become a defining characteristic of the city.





“Many residents are facing significant challenges in accessing basic services and opportunities. My vow is to work tirelessly to bridge this gap and ensure that we create a more just and inclusive city where all residents, regardless of their economic status or geographic location, have access to quality services.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)