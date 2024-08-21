KZN ‘Prophet’ convicted of rape handed heavy sentence

The court handed Mthokozisi Mdlalose five life terms on Wednesday.

It heard the 37-year-old Mdlalose lured his victims by pretending to be a traditional healer.

He was convicted of raping three girls between 2020 and 2022 in the Madresini area of Vryheid.





SAPS KZN spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the police service welcomes such sentences.

"The sentence comes in a month in which the country is honouring and paying attention to all the efforts and sacrifices made by women in our society.

"Sentences such as this encourages our investigators to put more effort and leave no stone unturned, knowing that the court will remove those who abuse women from society for good. Mdlalose was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be engraved on the National Register for Sex Offenders."





