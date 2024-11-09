KZN braces for level 4 severe storms
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Disaster management in
KZN says its teams are on high alert following back-to-back warnings from the
South African Weather Service.
Disaster management in KZN says its teams are on high alert following back-to-back warnings from the South African Weather Service.
Forecasters have sent out a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the province's southern areas on Saturday.
Damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours are expected. These could cause damage to infrastructure and result in localised flooding in low-lying areas.
The storm also may pose a danger to life and livestock.
A serious level 4 warning with more severe risks has been issued for most parts of KZN tomorrow.
READ: Storm-damaged power lines in PMB still not fixed
The weather office says some of the affected areas include eThekwini, Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma and the Big Five Hlabisa Local Municipality.
Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Senzelwe Mzila, has urged people to take extra precaution.
"We urge residents to avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding. Please avoid outdoor activities as lightning, hail and flooding may result in injuries and death. If possible, stay indoors and cover vehicles. Move livestock and cars to sheltered areas as there may be flying debris."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)
Show's Stories
-
Remote work: Are you being underpaid for your talent?
Are remote workers getting shortchanged just for living elsewhere?Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 2 hours ago
-
Carol Ofori speaks to cybersecurity expert about Shashi Naidoo robbery
How did thieves access Shashi Naidoo's banking apps and how can we prote...Carol Ofori 1 day, 3 hours ago