KZN boosts police presence for festive season

Premier Thami Ntuli says the areas flagged for concern are Nquthu, Estcourt and uMzimkhulu.





More officers have been deployed to these places where deadly conflicts were reported throughout the year.





Ntuli was briefing the media on Tuesday in Durban where he also provided an update on crime statistics in the province.





He announced the donation of 36 vehicles worth over R14 million to the police in Mayville.





"Working with the Border Management Authority and other JCPS cluster departments we have strengthened operations at all ports of entry and border gates. We have also called for increased police visibility in areas that have been engulfed by deadly faction fights in our province.





"We are aware that many might see this festive season as an opportune time to coordinate revenge attacks as many return to be with their families during the holidays."





Ntuli says there will be more boots on the ground and resources available at various police stations during the festive season.





"We are especially pleased to announce that 656 new police constables will be deployed to various police stations across the province. They will report for duty on Friday, 20 December 2024.





"Also, 198 RTI officers and 467 authorised officers together with 124 Metro Police constables will join the ranks during the festive season."





