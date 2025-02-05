KZN Agriculture to ramp up rabies vaccinations

According to a local awareness body, a jackal may have contracted the disease from a rabid dog.

MEC Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa says she's asked her department to roll out a vaccination programme, particularly on farms in eShowe and Umlalazi.

"We will navigate a way as to how we deal with those people, that when we give vaccinations, they are not willing to avail themselves."





Madlopha-Mthethwa says test results for possible cases in Lamontville and Ugu are expected next week.





She says, in the meantime, she's working closely with high-risk communities.

"I will also tell my team to go to Ugu and Durban and King Cetshwayo because that is where people are congested."





