KZN Agriculture to ramp up rabies vaccinations
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Agriculture officials have reminded KZN pet owners to vaccinate their animals against rabies after a confirmed case in eShowe.
According to a local awareness body, a jackal may have contracted the disease from a rabid dog.
MEC Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa says she's asked her department to roll out a vaccination programme, particularly on farms in eShowe and Umlalazi.
"We will navigate a way as to how we deal with those people, that when we give vaccinations, they are not willing to avail themselves."
Madlopha-Mthethwa says test results for possible cases in Lamontville and Ugu are expected next week.
She says, in the meantime, she's working closely with high-risk communities.
"I will also tell my team to go to Ugu and Durban and King Cetshwayo because that is where people are congested."
