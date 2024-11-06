KwaDukuza’s new mayor, deputy mayor urged to serve

Ali Ngidi and Njabulo Cele were respectively elected mayor and deputy mayor during a council sitting on Tuesday.

Their election comes after a leadership vacuum following the death of the former deputy mayor Thulani Mbazo last year and the recent suspension of former mayor Lindi Nhanca by her party in September.

Party regional spokesperson Thandeka Mkhize says Ngidi and Cele need to hit the ground running and fast-track service delivery.





"Some of the things that were halted were the IDP road shows, which were already scheduled. As you know, during the road shows, that is where the council will get to know what the community on the ground really wants the municipality to provide.

"And another thing is we are having these inclement weather conditions and we believe all those damages of the infrastructure and all those minor projects that should be finished are now going to be fast-tracked."





