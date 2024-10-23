KwaDukuza residents warned of 14-hour water outage
uMngeni-uThukela Water has warned residents in KwaDukuza of a planned water supply interruption.
The municipality will be carrying out maintenance and cleaning a pipeline on Thursday.
Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says it will be a 14-hour shutdown from 6 am to 8 pm."Areas that will be affected include Zinkwazi, San Sounci, Darnall, Lindelani, Nonoti, Blythedale, Saunders Reservoir, Glenhills, Warrenton, Stanger Manor, High Ridge, Shakaville, Townview, Mbozamo, Honolulu Reservoir and Groutville, Ntshawini and Melville."
