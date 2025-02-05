KwaDukuza residents told to expect power soon

That's according to KwaDukuza Municipality, with spokesperson Sifiso Zulu saying technicians were busy on Wednesday afternoon fixing the issue.

It's the latest in a series of outages that have hit the municipality.





Fed-up residents have threatened to not pay for municipal services from March to force authorities to find a solution to the ongoing power crisis.

The Dolphin Coast Ratepayers Association says withholding payment for rates and taxes should only be done as a last resort.





Chairperson, Deon Viljoen, says outages have affected the KwaDukuza southern grid since December.

"Around the 5th or the 6th is when we started having many power failures. I think there was a period where we only had power for about 77 per cent of the time in a number of areas. I think the longest outage was for 70-hour hours and we have kept a detailed record of the number of outages since December and into January."

Viljoen says while a rates boycott hasn't been ruled out, a lengthy legal process must be followed before it can happen.

He has urged the municipality to intervene before the situation escalates.

"We are using external agencies to assist us, but if that does not materialise and we do not get the access and the involvement in the participation that we are looking for we are very keep to cooperate, but if there's no cooperation that will be the last resort."





