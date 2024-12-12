KwaDukuza mayor seeks to boost local economy
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Officials in KwaDukuza have encouraged the business community on the north coast town to join forces and turn the local economy on an upward trajectory.
Officials in KwaDukuza have encouraged the business community on the north coast town to join forces and turn the local economy on an upward trajectory.
Mayor Muzi Ngidi was in Ballito on Thursday to engage with businesses.
Municipal spokesperson Sifiso Zulu says the mayor has urged them to help build an inclusive economy.
READ: Striking Ray Nkonyeni workers cripple services
"In KwaDukuza you will see that when you are on the N2 on the one side of the freeway you can see a first economy where the living standards are up to scratch and on the other side you see a second economy.
"So the engagement with the community, one of the things the mayor indicated is localisation, community beneficiation so that if there is a development that is going on, how does the local community benefit?"
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Woman walks the red carpet at funeral as if it's a catwalk
When life hands you a red carpet, you walk it... The end.Danny Guselli 8 hours ago
-
Beard brothers, will you try these beard baubles this Xmas?
This is the perfect Christmas accessory for your bearded friends.Danny Guselli 8 hours ago