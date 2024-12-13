KwaDukuza expects lit festive season after power outage

Several areas under the municipality have had no electricity this week.

Spokesperson Sifiso Zulu explained what the problem was.





"A cable fault on the Eskom-Driefontein line and what compounded the problem was that some of the jumpers were also faulty.





"The other part of the problem is that the mini substation at Simbithi was also faulty and had to be replaced. But due to the thunderstorm on Tuesday night, it was difficult- it impeded the speed of the work of the contractors that is why they were only able to deal with it yesterday."





Zulu says while Siza Water workers were fixing their pipes, there was another fault, leaving Leonora Drive and Hillary Drive in Ballito without power last night.





He believes there won't be any issues after Friday.





"We have re-furbished our infrastructure, and we are working on two new substations. We are confident it won't let us down. In the festive season, we are expecting that the network is going to be strained but we don't think to the extent that we are going to have a continuous problem. Once this has been sorted out today, we are hoping for a smooth festive season."





