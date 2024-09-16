King Shaka operations to continue amid four-day e-hailing strike, says Acsa





The week-long strike by the KZN E-hailing Council is reportedly about several issues affecting the livelihoods of e-hailing operators in the province.

These include excessive commission fees, safety concerns, and promotional prices.

Acsa says contingency plans are in place to mitigate any disruptions.





READ: Investigation launched after deaths of two people at OR Tambo, King Shaka Airports

It's urging passengers to allow for extra travel time and to make use of the online check-in before departure.

Acsa says other transport options such as airport-accredited metered taxi operators, airport shuttles, car rentals and public transport services will still be available.