King Shaka operations to continue amid four-day e-hailing strike, says Acsa
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Airports Company South Africa says it doesn't expect disruptions to operations at King Shaka International Airport, amid a strike starting on Monday.
The week-long strike by the KZN E-hailing Council is reportedly about several issues affecting the livelihoods of e-hailing operators in the province.
These include excessive commission fees, safety concerns, and promotional prices.
Acsa says contingency plans are in place to mitigate any disruptions.
It's urging passengers to allow for extra travel time and to make use of the online check-in before departure.
Acsa says other transport options such as airport-accredited metered taxi operators, airport shuttles, car rentals and public transport services will still be available.
