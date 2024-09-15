Investigation launched after deaths of two people at OR Tambo, King Shaka Airports
Updated | By Bulletin
Airports Company South Africa says investigations have been launched into the deaths of two travelers at the OR Tambo and King Shaka International Airports.
At the airport in Gauteng, it's understood that a person fell on the fifth parking level on Saturday.
In Durban, another person collapsed in King Shaka’s domestic arrivals terminal.
Both were declared dead at the scene.
"The cause of death in both incidents is still unknown. The matter has been handed to the South African Police Service and an inquest has been opened for further investigations," says ACSA spokesperson Ernest Muliana.
