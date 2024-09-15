 Investigation launched after deaths of two people at OR Tambo, King Shaka Airports
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Investigation launched after deaths of two people at OR Tambo, King Shaka Airports

Updated | By Bulletin

Airports Company South Africa says investigations have been launched into the deaths of two travelers at the OR Tambo and King Shaka International Airports. 

King Shaka International Airport 2
Facebook: King Shaka International Airport

At the airport in Gauteng, it's understood that a person fell on the fifth parking level on Saturday.


In Durban, another person collapsed in King Shaka’s domestic arrivals terminal.


READ: Five killed in fiery Mpumalanga car crash


Both were declared dead at the scene.


"The cause of death in both incidents is still unknown. The matter has been handed to the South African Police Service and an inquest has been opened for further investigations," says ACSA spokesperson Ernest Muliana.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.