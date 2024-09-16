King Shaka International in process of obtaining a new defibrillator

He had just got off a flight from Cape Town on Saturday when he collapsed in the luggage collection area.

Passenger Lauren Shaw had been on the same flight and witnessed the incident.

She's told Newswatch another couple performed CPR on the man while medics were called.

Shaw says the airport's defibrillator was out of order.

"Looking left, looking right and running forward as long as I could I didn't any, I then ran down again and by this time it was half an hour later. Time just stood still, the passengers were still carrying out the CPR and eventually two medics arrived.”

The man was declared dead a few minutes after medics arrived.

Shaw says there was no clear emergency plan, and passengers continued to collect their bags.

"Someone need to be held accountable for this and things need to change, I want more to be done about this. I do not want this man to have lost his life for nothing and if he had to lose his life, I have to be the person to stand up and speak out for him and other victims. I am ready to do it, I do not want this to be the end."

The airport's Nkosinathi Myataza says ER24 is contracted for on-site emergencies.

He says the airport used to have trained emergency personnel.

