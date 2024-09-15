King Misuzulu concerned about KZN's crime levels
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has expressed concern about gun violence in the province.
His comments come after seven family members were shot dead in an execution-style killing in their home in Highflats on Thursday.
Three children, including a four-year-old, were among the victims.
The monarch spoke about the level of violence in KZN while delivering an address at the annual Zulu Reed Dance at Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma on Saturday.
READ: Maidens descend on Nongoma for annual Reed Dance
"I am concerned on this joyful day. Gun violence is very high in this province, and we are leading in this crime. We must not destroy our province. If you are involved in any kind of crime, stop and let us maintain our dignity."
More than 40, 000 maidens from across the country and neighbouring states are participating in the three-day reed dance.
