 Maidens descend in Nongoma for annual Reed Dance
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Maidens descend on Nongoma for annual Reed Dance

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Thousands of maidens are participating in the annual Zulu Reed Dance in Nongoma, in northern KZN. 

My day of seeing history and tradition collide at annual Reed Dance – Jayshree Parasuramen 2
Lee Kunene

Young women from across the province, Mpumalanga and Gauteng have made their way to King MisuZulu KaZwelithini's eNyokeni Palace. 


They began arriving on Friday.


Some maidens have told Newswatch that they are excited for today's ceremony. 


Nontethelelo Shabalala from Pietermaritzburg says this is her last reed dance.


READ: Thousands of maidens expected as Reed Dance kicks off


She says she will be getting married soon.  


"I am attending the reed dance this year to say my farewell to the king as I am getting married. I want to say to other women it is possible to remain pure and abstaining from sexual activities can save you from a lot of illnesses."   


Sbusisiwe Mhlongo from Newlands East says she's hoping for more education about the significance of this ceremony.


"It also helps us as women from depending on a man. It’s not only about Zulu people but also tribes too."

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.