Maidens descend in Nongoma for annual Reed Dance

Young women from across the province, Mpumalanga and Gauteng have made their way to King MisuZulu KaZwelithini's eNyokeni Palace.





They began arriving on Friday.





Some maidens have told Newswatch that they are excited for today's ceremony.





Nontethelelo Shabalala from Pietermaritzburg says this is her last reed dance.





She says she will be getting married soon.





"I am attending the reed dance this year to say my farewell to the king as I am getting married. I want to say to other women it is possible to remain pure and abstaining from sexual activities can save you from a lot of illnesses."





Sbusisiwe Mhlongo from Newlands East says she's hoping for more education about the significance of this ceremony.





"It also helps us as women from depending on a man. It’s not only about Zulu people but also tribes too."