Kidnapped Western Cape woman found
Updated | By Bulletin and Nushera Soodyal
A 39-year-old woman who
was kidnapped while travelling in the Eastern Cape has been found.
A 39-year-old woman who was kidnapped while travelling in the Eastern Cape has been found.
Alize van der Merwe, disappeared while she was travelling from East London to a resort in Port St Johns last Friday.
Hawks officials have confirmed that van Der Merwe and another woman were dropped off at a local police station on Thursday.
READ: Police search continues for kidnapped Western Cape woman
They are reportedly traumatised and are receiving medical care.
It is not known if a ransom was paid.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Nike's new CEO has been with the company for 32 years
"Nike has always been a core part of who I am," says Elliot Hill.Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
This plant-based tuna is made with watermelon
Watermelon, a humble fruit that many South Africans enjoy during Summer,...Carol Ofori an hour ago