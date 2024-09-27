 Kidnapped Western Cape woman found
Updated | By Bulletin and Nushera Soodyal

A 39-year-old woman who was kidnapped while travelling in the Eastern Cape has been found. 

Alize van der Merwe, disappeared while she was travelling from East London to a resort in Port St Johns last Friday.

 

Hawks officials have confirmed that van Der Merwe and another woman were dropped off at a local police station on Thursday.

They are reportedly traumatised and are receiving medical care.

 It is not known if a ransom was paid. 

