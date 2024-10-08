JSC says not heard from Hlophe on resignation

They are KZN High Court Judge Piet Koen, Western Cape High Court Judge Elizabeth Baartman and Judge Phillip Coppin from the Gauteng High Court.





Koen previously presided over former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related corruption trial.





The JSC says this decision follows a thorough interview process of six candidates and deliberation among the commission members.





At the same time, the JSC says it has not yet been notified about the withdrawal of MK Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe.





The party announced Hlophe's withdrawal from the JSC on Monday.





It's after they lost in their bid over the weekend to halt the commission from meeting.





Hlophe was barred from participating in any JSC activities last month due to his impeachment over misconduct.





JSC spokesperson: Sesi Baloyi says the JSC hasn't receive anything, so all we know is what we have from you and because we haven't had anything from the speaker.





"The JSC has decided we will continue with business that we have gathered this week for. As matters stand we don't have anything that causes not to proceed with interviews."



